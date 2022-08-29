Best chance for rain this week comes tomorrow

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Find those umbrellas once again, we have rain chances in the forecast this week! Rain chances are climbing and Tuesday looks to have the highest chance for rain this week. Extra cloud cover and scattered rain chances will bring a slight dip to our temperatures, with daily afternoon highs in the lower and mid-90s Tuesday through Labor Day weekend.

Tuesday will be a day with off and on rain. There’s a ton of moisture to work with and there could be some heavy downpours, but both widespread flooding and severe storms are not likely. It will stay mostly scattered rainfall - meaning, some will see more rain that others once again. Labor Day weekend also features some rain chances with tropical moisture ramping back up. Some scattered rain is possible each afternoon, Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day with seasonably hot highs in the low to mid 90s.

Speaking of Labor Day weekend, we’ll be monitoring an area in the Caribbean that has a low-end potential of becoming a tropical system. Regardless of tropical formation, this is the weather feature could bring enough moisture to give us scattered rain chances during the holiday weekend. It’s still too far out to tell if it will become something more than just a surge of tropical moisture, but we’ll be monitoring this area very closely over the coming days.

