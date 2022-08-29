Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile

McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child, District Attorney Greg Willis announced.

“It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable,” Willis said after sentencing.

Jones sexually abused two children, ages 10 and 14, who he had access to over a period of several years, prosecutors said.

Willis said a parent of one of the victims found a letter their child had written to God in which she disclosed the abuse at the hands of Jones.

The child’s parent reported the information to law enforcement, whose investigation led to the discovery of the second abused child.

A jury found Jones guilty and the conviction carried a minimum punishment of 25 years in prison.

Judge Andrea Thompson assessed punishment at 35 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.