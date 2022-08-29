Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says

Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail.
Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail after police said he was driving drunk, crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, and critically injured a 2-year-old girl riding in a Ford 150 with him.

Robinson is facing a slew of charges, including intoxicated and in possession of a substance, felony intoxication assault, abandoning or endangering a child, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

The wreck happened on Sunday, August 28, at approximately 6:50 a.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash on IH-35 near mile marker 338 in Bellmead.

Robinson was driving a Ford F-150 north on the interstate when he crashed into the rear of the 18-wheeler, troopers said.

An unrestrained adult in the pickup, along with the 2-year-old girl, were both partially ejected, DPS said. Both were transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation determined Robinson was “intoxicated and in possession of a substance,” DPS said.

Texas law requires all children younger than eight years old, unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches, be secured in a child safety seat whenever they ride in a vehicle.

Older children who have outgrown a booster seat must be buckled with a seat belt.

