Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail after police said he was driving drunk, crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, and critically injured a 2-year-old girl riding in a Ford 150 with him.

Robinson is facing a slew of charges, including intoxicated and in possession of a substance, felony intoxication assault, abandoning or endangering a child, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

The wreck happened on Sunday, August 28, at approximately 6:50 a.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash on IH-35 near mile marker 338 in Bellmead.

Robinson was driving a Ford F-150 north on the interstate when he crashed into the rear of the 18-wheeler, troopers said.

An unrestrained adult in the pickup, along with the 2-year-old girl, were both partially ejected, DPS said. Both were transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation determined Robinson was “intoxicated and in possession of a substance,” DPS said.

Texas law requires all children younger than eight years old, unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches, be secured in a child safety seat whenever they ride in a vehicle.

Older children who have outgrown a booster seat must be buckled with a seat belt.

