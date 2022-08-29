Emotional support alligator enjoys splash pad at park

Wally the alligator paid a visit to the city’s Love Park to cool himself in the fountains. (Source: CNN, Twitter/Halle Sivalingam)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Philadelphia residents had an unexpected wildlife encounter on Friday.

Wally the alligator paid a visit to the city’s Love Park to cool himself in the fountains.

Wally, who is 7, is a TikTok star and a licensed emotional support animal.

It is legal to own an alligator as a pet in Pennsylvania, but it’s against state law to release them into the wild.

Wally lives at his owner’s home in York, Pennsylvania, and his go-to treats are cheese puffs and raw chicken.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
Kristy Delony, of Robinson, and her husband James welcomed Kinley on July 7, nearly 18 months...
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero

Latest News

A video from Jan. 6, 2021 shows Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and his team.
Video shows Schumer and team running during Capitol riot (no sound)
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
Pakistan floods leave more than 1,000 dead, a half million survivors in camps
Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail.
Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
A mother picked up her 4-year-old boy before police activated an Amber Alert.
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy believed to be in danger