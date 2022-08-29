Georgia police officer killed in crash while driving home from work

Officer Reginald Brannan with the Savannah Police Department died Monday in a car crash.
Officer Reginald Brannan with the Savannah Police Department died Monday in a car crash.(Savannah Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) – A police officer in Georgia was killed in a car crash on his way home from work early Monday morning.

The Savannah Police Department said Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was driving home from work in his personal vehicle around midnight when his car collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 21.

Brannan died from his injuries. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Savannah Police Department said Brannan joined the department in December 2020.

“Our hearts are broken over the sudden and tragic loss of Officer Brannan,” Chief Lenny Gunther said. “He was a young officer just starting his career. We ask everyone to keep his family, friends and the SPD family in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of this member of our SPD family.”

