‘Help people. That’s the only rule’: Bell County organization makes scarves for homeless residents

Bell County, Texas (KWTX) - Nellie Bracho is working on something beautiful.

“Anything that you want to make for someone that needs something,” she said.

She’s crocheting 100 scarves to distribute to the homeless in October ahead of the winter season.

“It’s important to let them know to hang in there another day,” Bracho said. “Don’t give up.”

She’s the founder of Hook’d on Humanity, an organization that helps homeless people in Bell County.

“And people want to know well what are the rules?” she asked as she crocheted. “Like help people. That’s the only rule.”

All yarn for the scarves is completely donated by community members, some even coming as far as Austin just to donate.

Two years ago, right before Bracho planned on starting Hook’d on Humanity, she became homeless.

“I just felt like I was blessed and had an advantage to give to others, even though I was in the shelter.”

Her first and still only time homeless, living at the Temple Salvation Army Shelter.

“The people at the shelter would be like I want a blue scarf,” Bracho said. “So I would make custom-made scarves right there at the shelter.”

She asked the Salvation Army if she could start a donation drive to collect yarn to make scarves for everyone at the shelter. Now, Bracho has her own apartment, but her work at the Salvation Army was the beginning of her annual yarn drive.

“I want people to know that you don’t have to have a whole lot to have something that matters to someone else,” Bracho said.

Thread by thread each small piece plays a huge part in changing someone’s life.

“You might think that a talent that you have or anything you have to give might seem small,” she said. “But it’s all the little things working together that make up the big picture.”

This year for her yarn event, Bracho wants to do something extra special. She plans on spending an entire day at the Temple Salvation Army to distribute her scarves.

She wants to distribute holiday themed scarves for Halloween and Christmas and needs more orange, black, red and green yarn. To donate visit the Hook’d on Humanity Facebook group.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.