High-speed chase on I-35 in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth: report

(KWTX) - A high-speed chase that began on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a female hostage and a gunman dead after shots were fired soon after the vehicle was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday.

The Troy Police Department said its officers were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound on IH-35 between Belton and Temple at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. The driver soon entered the City of Troy, where the officers noticed the driver was speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour and passing vehicles by driving onto the left hand shoulder.

The chase continued past the IH-35 split north of Hillsboro, Texas and police soon learned the driver was armed with a handgun, Troy Police said. The driver continued North on IH-35W to Fort Worth and wrecked the vehicle on I-35W near Spur 280.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes told WFAA in Dallas that a man had been holding a female driver hostage at gunpoint. After the wreck, officers heard a gunshot from the vehicle and it “appeared the suspect had shot the driver,” WFAA reported, citing information from the police chief.

Noakes told WFAA at least one Fort Worth officer fired at the suspect and that traffic congestion on the interstate made it difficult for first responders to arrive at the scene.

The gunman and the hostage both died from their wounds, Noakes said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.