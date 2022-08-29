High-speed chase on I-35 in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth: report

Gunman held female driver at gunpoint, Fort Worth police chief says
File Graphic
File Graphic(wcax)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - A high-speed chase that began on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a female hostage and a gunman dead after shots were fired soon after the vehicle was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday.

The Troy Police Department said its officers were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound on IH-35 between Belton and Temple at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. The driver soon entered the City of Troy, where the officers noticed the driver was speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour and passing vehicles by driving onto the left hand shoulder.

The chase continued past the IH-35 split north of Hillsboro, Texas and police soon learned the driver was armed with a handgun, Troy Police said. The driver continued North on IH-35W to Fort Worth and wrecked the vehicle on I-35W near Spur 280.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes told WFAA in Dallas that a man had been holding a female driver hostage at gunpoint. After the wreck, officers heard a gunshot from the vehicle and it “appeared the suspect had shot the driver,” WFAA reported, citing information from the police chief.

Noakes told WFAA at least one Fort Worth officer fired at the suspect and that traffic congestion on the interstate made it difficult for first responders to arrive at the scene.

The gunman and the hostage both died from their wounds, Noakes said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Kristy Delony, of Robinson, and her husband James welcomed Kinley on July 7, nearly 18 months...
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely

Latest News

The suspect is described by police as an Hispanic man approximately 20 years old. He has a thin...
Austin police ask public for help identifying murder suspect
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail.
Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says
File Graphic
5-year-old shot in Dallas same day Fort Worth drive-by kills child, teen