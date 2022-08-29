High-speed chase on I-35 in Central Texas ends with two dead in Fort Worth

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said.

Officers were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound on IH-35 between Belton and Temple at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 28.

The driver soon entered the City of Troy, where the officers noticed the driver was speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour and passing vehicles by driving onto the left hand shoulder.

The chase continued past the IH-35 split north of Hillsboro, Texas and police soon learned the driver was armed with a handgun.

The driver continued North on IH-35W to Fort Worth and wrecked the vehicle, Troy police said.

“During police action, the person with the gun was engaged. Both occupants in the pursued vehicle succumbed to injuries,” police said.

Police did not explain how the occupants of the vehicle died, but said, “Troy Police Officer did not fire any weapons at the suspect.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Worth Police Department. No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.