Houston area deputy constable fatally shot while off-duty

Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin was fatally shot over the weekend in the...
Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin was fatally shot over the weekend in the Houston area. Investigators are looking for the gunman.(Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin was shot and killed Sunday as he was returning home after picking up food for his family on his day off, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“The HCSO sends its deepest condolences to the loved ones of Deputy Constable Omar Ursin and our partners at Harris County Pct 3 Constables Office . They remain in our prayers as we mourn this tragic loss,” Gonzalez wrote in a post on Twitter.

The shooting happened in the 11900 block of Madera Run Parkway near Timber Forest, the sheriff said.

The shooter fired several rounds into a Ford Focus, fatally striking the 37-year-old Ursin.

The wounded deputy constable was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any info about this incident, please give us a call at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

