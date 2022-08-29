Massive disco party fundraiser in Central Texas a huge success

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit founded in 2021 to assist families who have lost someone too early, held its biggest fundraiser to date over the weekend, raising more than $200,000 in net profits thanks to the generosity of Central Texans.

500 people turned out for a Saturday night disco-themed party and danced the night away to the band Le Freak at the BASE at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

The party was called “Retro Revolution 2.0,” a nod to Rhett Hering, the McGregor teenager who died in 2015 in a UTV accident. It was Rhett’s death that sparked the beginning of Archway of Hope, founded by Rhett’s parents, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering and his wife, Lorna.

Jimmy says it’s touching to see something so positive grow from such a gut-wrenching loss.

“We are overwhelmed and humbled by the huge success of our 2nd annual Retro Revolution fundraiser. We had a great turnout from our consistent longtime friends and sponsors, and we were thrilled to be joined by countless new people this year,” Hering said. “The generosity and efforts of so many exceeded all expectations. We look forward to increasing our reach as we fulfill our mission of bringing help and hope to people who have lost someone too soon.”

Archway of Hope’s mission was guided by the Herings and the needs they saw unfulfilled for families experiencing the loss of children.

The nonprofit provides online resources. Archway also reaches out to hurting families with acts of kindness by sending birthday or heaven-day cards. Some of the lives lost are memorialized on social media with information and photographs provided by families.

Archway is also now producing documentaries about the lives lost too early. The idea is to use the power of storytelling to offer hope through films designed to keep memories alive and encourage others to see that life after loss is possible.

Paul Allison is the President of Archway of Hope and a lifelong friend of the Herings which makes the mission to him very personal.

He was blown away with the turnout and generosity of so many.

Sponsorships from businesses across the community were an all-time high for the group and so were individual ticket sales.

The audible auction raised nearly $80,000 additional dollars at the event while the silent auction brought in another $10,000.

Chip Wilson, CEO of 360 Solutions, is a board member at Archway who poured numerous hours into planning the event.

“Saturday night was awesome,” Wilson said. “We had a ton of people show up, a lot more than we thought were going to.”

“We want to thank all of our sponsors that helped out. We had a lot more this year, and more people who bought individual tickets. Our auction was incredible. This event was much bigger than last year, which was our first one, and we raised a lot more money. So, thank you to everybody who helped us with this.”

You can find out more information about the nonprofit by visiting www.Archwayofhope.org.

