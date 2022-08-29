One day left for Waco Police hiring applications, incentives

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police department is looking to hire 12 new officers and have pulled out all the stops to attract applicants including hiring bonuses and moving expenses.

“We have seen very positive momentum with these hiring incentives,” recruiting Sergeant Chris Nall explained.

The department says 250 preliminary applications that are due August 30 have already come in, though only 30 have finished the follow-up background check application, due next week.

“Our intention is to fill each vacancy one at a time for appropriate personnel in the appropriate positions for long term success not temporary filling in numbers,” Nall explained.

Nall says they’re looking to attract new recruits as well as people with experience in policing.

“We want to broaden our depth and broaden our pool of experience in the police department.”

Grant money is funding the new positions and incentives that they’re offering, including $7,500 new hire bonus, $10,000 for out of state with three or more years of law enforcement experience, $15,000 for in state TCOLE Certified officers and up to $3,000 in additional relocating incentives.

“As the population grows our department size does need to grow,” Nall said.

“If you’ve never been interested in a career in law enforcement take a look at it. Law enforcement is a very dynamic career.”

Interested candidates can apply on the cities website.

