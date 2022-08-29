Suspect Wanted in Series of Robberies at Food Trucks

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for series of aggravated robberies at food trucks.

The complainants were working at a food truck at around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13in the 600 block of West Gulf Bank when they heard a gunshot then an unknown man walked into the truck with a shotgun while demanding the money from the cash register.

The complainants complied and gave the suspect the cash. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

Suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 18 to 24 years old, no face covering and armed with a black sawed-off shotgun.

This suspect is believed to responsible for at least 12 food truck robberies at the following locations:

Aug. 9 in the 2800 of West Mount Houston Road

Aug. 10 in the 8610 block of Irvington Blvd.

Aug 10 in the 8430 block of Fulton St.

Aug 10 in the 8930 block of North Freeway.

Aug 11 in the 7712 block of W. Little York.

Aug 12 in the 4109 block of Cedar Hill Lame.

Aug 13 in the 609 block of W. Gulf Bank Road.

Aug 15 in the 2800 block of W. Mount Houston Road.

Aug 17in the 522 block of East Little York Road.

Aug 17 in the 9550 block of Airline Drive.

Aug 19 in the 8930 block of North Freeway.

Aug 21 in the10798 block of Shady Lane.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact

Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

