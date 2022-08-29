Suspect Wanted in Series of Robberies at Food Trucks
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for series of aggravated robberies at food trucks.
The complainants were working at a food truck at around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13in the 600 block of West Gulf Bank when they heard a gunshot then an unknown man walked into the truck with a shotgun while demanding the money from the cash register.
The complainants complied and gave the suspect the cash. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.
Suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 18 to 24 years old, no face covering and armed with a black sawed-off shotgun.
This suspect is believed to responsible for at least 12 food truck robberies at the following locations:
- Aug. 9 in the 2800 of West Mount Houston Road
- Aug. 10 in the 8610 block of Irvington Blvd.
- Aug 10 in the 8430 block of Fulton St.
- Aug 10 in the 8930 block of North Freeway.
- Aug 11 in the 7712 block of W. Little York.
- Aug 12 in the 4109 block of Cedar Hill Lame.
- Aug 13 in the 609 block of W. Gulf Bank Road.
- Aug 15 in the 2800 block of W. Mount Houston Road.
- Aug 17in the 522 block of East Little York Road.
- Aug 17 in the 9550 block of Airline Drive.
- Aug 19 in the 8930 block of North Freeway.
- Aug 21 in the10798 block of Shady Lane.
Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact
Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
