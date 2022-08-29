Trial underway for Waco man accused in 2008 sex assault of child relative

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of a man with a history of mental illness who is charged with sexually assaulting a family member 14 years ago.

Samuel Turrubiartes, 31, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge in an alleged incident involving a 12-year-old relative in March 2008.

Turrubiartes was indicted for the alleged offense in October 2013. However, his trial was delayed because Turrubiartes has been found incompetent to stand trial at least twice, has spent time in at least two state mental facilities and reportedly absconded to Mexico for more than three years, according to court documents.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Luke McCowan and defense attorney Fernando Villarreal spent Monday in the jury selection process, which court officials will attempt to complete Tuesday morning before the start of prosecution testimony. The process was interrupted Monday evening because a potential juror had an urgent matter to attend to.

Turrubiartes also is charged with sexually abusing the same family member in Johnson County in August 2007, according to court records.

Turrubiartes has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was found incompetent to stand trial by Waco psychiatrist Stephen L. Mark in April 2016. The following year, in November 2017, Waco psychologist Lee Carter also determined that Turrubiartes’ mental state rendered him incompetent to stand trial. He was hospitalized at state mental facilities in Rusk and Vernon, where he was determined to have regained his competency to stand trial.

Records filed in the case allege Turrubiartes fled Waco and went to Mexico “to avoid arrest and prosecution” from November 2011 to March 2015.

