Y’all ready for some more rain?!

More rain? Yes, please! Despite the fact that we are for sure going to finish the month of August with a rainfall surplus, the first such monthly rainfall surplus since August of LAST YEAR, we have more rain on the way before we close the books on August 2022. The rain chances are possible at any point today with a few stray sprinkles mainly east of I-35 this morning. Most, if not all, of today’s rain should be bubbling up midday and into the afternoon. Just like we’ve seen, a few scattered showers and non-severe storms may put a damper on what will otherwise be a partly cloudy and warm day. Highs today reach the mid-90s and today will likely be the hottest day of the week! After today, rain chances climb to at least 40% through the remainder of the work week.

Although we’re expecting decently high rain chances Tuesday through Friday AND we’re also expecting rainfall totals to likely reach between an inch and two inches, the previous day’s rainfall will dictate what happens the next day so pinpointing exactly where the heaviest rain will be is a bit difficult right now as we forecast deeper into the week. The arrival of a cold front late today and tonight means Tuesday will be a day with off and on rain. As of right now, it looks like the best chance for rain will come in the first part of the day, likely before 12 PM, but a lack of morning rain would means the rain will hold off until the midday and afternoon hours. Rain chances are near 60% and there could be some heavy downpours, but both widespread flooding and severe storms are NOT likely.

As I mentioned, the previous day’s rain will dictate what happens the day after and the remnant boundaries from Tuesday’s rain will kick up more scattered rain Wednesday and so on and so forth through Friday. High temperatures will gradually diminish as well into the low-to-mid 90s (with maybe some 80s too late in the week!) as partly-to-mostly cloudy skies hang around. Even though we could for sure use the rainfall, we don’t want it to happen on Labor Day weekend. Good news! We may luck out and see only a few scattered showers and storms each day and not widely scattered-to-numerous storms. The driest day of the next 10 is likely Saturday with only a 20% chance for rain under mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. We’ll see the rain chances return to near 30% Sunday into Monday and they’ll stay there through the remainder of next week. High pressure is expected to substantially build across the Pacific Northwest which likely keeps our weather a bit unsettled and likely a bit cooler than normal through the first about week of September.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.