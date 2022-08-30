Be sure to take an umbrella with you today

After the last few weeks of scattered rain chances, you probably know where the umbrella is already. If you don’t know where it is, make sure you find it before you head out the door this morning. It’s not going to be a complete washout of a day, but we’re expecting widely scattered showers and storms midday and into the afternoon with continuing rain chances tomorrow too! Rain-cooled air from storms in the Panhandle have caused morning rain near and west of Highway 281 overnight. Heavy rain over Mills, San Saba, and Lampasas County will likely continue for a few hours but we’ll slowly see the rain diminish around sunrise. A few scattered showers and storms this morning turns a bit more numerous as we move into the lunch hour and into the afternoon too. Most of us will see rain but there will still be some spots that stay precipitation-free. Even though the nature of heavy scattered rain means that there will be rainfall losers, we’ll all be winners temperature wise! Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s should only reach the mid-to-upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies and the scattered rain moving in.

Today’s rain dictates where rain will fall for the remainder of the work-week. Our rain chances will come down, but those odds stay elevated Wednesday near 60%. Just like with today, Wednesday’s showers and storms could start pre-dawn and then get reinvigorated around lunchtime and in the afternoon due to building heat. Localized downpours are likely but severe weather remains unlikely. With a bit more sunshine Wednesday, highs will likely be a bit hotter in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures won’t be changing much over the next week as we’ll hover in the upper 80s and low 90s but the rain chances will be coming down a bit. Rain chances Thursday and Friday near 40% drop to 30% through Labor Day. If we had to pick what will be the best day this weekend, Saturday looks to be that day. That could change so keep checking in for forecast updates but don’t go changing your Labor Day weekend plans just yet.

