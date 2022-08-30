Be sure to take an umbrella with you today

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After the last few weeks of scattered rain chances, you probably know where the umbrella is already. If you don’t know where it is, make sure you find it before you head out the door this morning. It’s not going to be a complete washout of a day, but we’re expecting widely scattered showers and storms midday and into the afternoon with continuing rain chances tomorrow too! Rain-cooled air from storms in the Panhandle have caused morning rain near and west of Highway 281 overnight. Heavy rain over Mills, San Saba, and Lampasas County will likely continue for a few hours but we’ll slowly see the rain diminish around sunrise. A few scattered showers and storms this morning turns a bit more numerous as we move into the lunch hour and into the afternoon too. Most of us will see rain but there will still be some spots that stay precipitation-free. Even though the nature of heavy scattered rain means that there will be rainfall losers, we’ll all be winners temperature wise! Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s should only reach the mid-to-upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies and the scattered rain moving in.

Today’s rain dictates where rain will fall for the remainder of the work-week. Our rain chances will come down, but those odds stay elevated Wednesday near 60%. Just like with today, Wednesday’s showers and storms could start pre-dawn and then get reinvigorated around lunchtime and in the afternoon due to building heat. Localized downpours are likely but severe weather remains unlikely. With a bit more sunshine Wednesday, highs will likely be a bit hotter in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures won’t be changing much over the next week as we’ll hover in the upper 80s and low 90s but the rain chances will be coming down a bit. Rain chances Thursday and Friday near 40% drop to 30% through Labor Day. If we had to pick what will be the best day this weekend, Saturday looks to be that day. That could change so keep checking in for forecast updates but don’t go changing your Labor Day weekend plans just yet.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Kristy Delony, of Robinson, and her husband James welcomed Kinley on July 7, nearly 18 months...
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
Police at the scene of the deadly shooting on I-35 in Fort Worth, Texas. *used with permission...
High-speed chase on I-35 in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth: report

Latest News

fastcast clouds stormy white gray dark rain storms thunder thunderstorms thunderstorm cloudy...
Best chance for rain this week comes tomorrow
KWTX Fastcast Images
Y’all ready for some more rain?!
fastcast field dry ground partly cloudy summer
Unsettled weather returns for Central Texas and the tropics are heating up as we head into September
fastcast flowers spring summer sun
Mostly rain-free in Central Texas this weekend until we head into next work week