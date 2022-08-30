Beloved Central Texas hospital employee a step closer to attending barber school

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas hospital employee whose picture went viral while giving a homeless man a roadside haircut at a busy Waco intersection is a step closer to his dream of attending barber school.

Jimmy Rangel, 39, applied for a scholarship at Champions Barber and Beauty Academy in Waco but ended up not qualifying for the $10,000 scholarship because the winner would have to attend cosmetology and not barber school.

His application and story, however, touched academy owner Lorraine Gritten and her team so much, they wanted to make it happen.

“He’s a good man, doing good deeds and he loves cutting hair and volunteering at the hospitals and helping the homeless,” Gritten said. “So, I think the right thing to do is to give him the opportunity to better himself and help his family and fulfill his dreams of becoming a barber.”

Gritten has agreed to pay $4,000 of the $10,000 needed to get Jimmy through school and says she’s hoping the community will step up for the rest.

Gritten says its the least others can do for a man who has quietly given to others for years.

Jimmy’s cut hair while on the job at Ascencion Providence hospital.

In 2018, he delivered a tray to the room of a patient he says was severely obese and addicted to drugs.

The man, who lived in a Bellmead hotel, needed a haircut so Jimmy gave him one and the man’s entire demeanor changed.

Co-workers noticed the good deed and nominated Jimmy for its Being Exceptional Every Day or BEE Award, which he won.

Jimmy doesn’t just cut hair at work. If he sees a need, even on the side of a road, he breaks out the clippers.

In October 2020, he gave the homeless man a haircut in front of BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Waco.

Jimmy didn’t know the man’s name but said he’d given the same man a haircut before at the same place, only that time a passerby took a picture and posted it online.

Social media users all wanted to identify the barber and with their help, KWTX tracked Jimmy down.

Jimmy Rangel says he's been "obsessed" with hair his entire life and now sees his passion as a way to help others in tough situations he knows all too well. (Courtesy photo)

Jimmy told us of his past, which included drug convictions, prison time and homelessness.

He says he turned his life around by turning to God and now wants to pass hope on to others by offering something as simple as a haircut.

“I do it because I’ve been down and out before and I know what it’s like to not have hope,” Jimmy told KWTX at the time.

Jimmy’s beloved mom nicknamed him “the unknown barber.” When Jimmy applied for the original scholarship, he said getting that nickname from his mom was his “proudest personal achievement.” Jimmy’s mom died six months later from COVID.

Extraco Banks has agreed to purchase Jimmy’s barber kit, which will include all the supplies he needs for school and is valued around $1,300.

If you want to donate to help Jimmy’s dream come true of attending Champions Barber Academy, an account has been set up under “Jimmy Rangel Benefit” at Extraco Banks.

We’d love to have him,” Gritten said. “We just have to figure out how we’re going to make it work so please help us, help him.”

Jimmy said if the money is raised he plans to keep his job at the hospital while attending barber school at night.

He could start as early as this fall.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.