Heavy rainfall transitions to more scattered rain as the week goes on

Wednesday’s showers and storms could start pre-dawn and continue on/off throughout the day. In fact, the afternoon tomorrow will bring the next best chance for rain. Localized downpours are likely but severe weather remains unlikely. With a bit more sunshine Wednesday, highs will likely be a bit hotter in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures won’t be changing much over the next week as we’ll hover in the upper 80s and low 90s but the rain chances will be coming down a bit.

Rain chances Thursday and Friday drop to just scattered activity through Labor Day. If we had to pick what will be the best day this weekend, Saturday looks to be that day. That could change so keep checking in for forecast updates but don’t go changing your Labor Day weekend plans just yet. On average, rainfall totals between one and two inches are expected across Central Texas over the next seven days. Isolated higher totals under heavy downpours are possible.

The combination of rain and cloud coverage should help drop our temperatures back below average for the rest of the week and potentially through Labor Day weekend. We expect temperatures to peak in the upper 80s to mid-90s each afternoon.

The topics are heating up, but the good news is that none of these developing systems pose a direct threat to the Gulf Coast. The potential tropical development near the Caribbean is no longer likely to become an official tropical system, but the moisture from this area could help increase our rain chances for Labor Day weekend. Should one of the other areas we are monitoring turn into a named storm, it would get named Danielle.

