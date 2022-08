WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials.

Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart.

The varsity football game vs Marlin scheduled for Friday has been changed to Thursday. All games will be played in Mart. JV will play at 4:30 and Varsity at 8:00. Tickets are $4 for students and $6 for adults. pic.twitter.com/5HvphhJmJn — Mart ISD (@MartSchoolDistr) August 30, 2022

Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett.

Moody vs. Hico will now be played on Thursday at 7:30pm in Hico.

