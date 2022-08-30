Manhunt continues for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County.

Charles Spraberry, 42, is a person of interest in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies were found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime. He faces multiple felony charges including sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping.

Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 p.m. Monday night. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free. According to law enforcement, he jumped a male jailer and made his way to the booking area at the front of the jail. He then forced a female jailer to open the door to the outside, and then he ran out of the jail. when police arrived.

Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says the jailer suffered minor injuries in the assault.

Spraberry was last seen wearing a white tshirt and boxer shorts, and orange prison issue flip flops. He has multiple tattoos, according to Judge Travis Ransom.

A perimeter was then set up around the jail by DPS troopers and Cass County deputies, and TDCJ track dogs were requested. However, the dogs could not find a solid trail to follow.

The search widened and U.S. Marshals were called in to assist, as well.

Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe says they are following up on leads Tuesday and TDCJ dogs were out until about 3 a.m. assisting in the search.

“We are pretty confident he is not in the Linden area,” Rowe said.

Rowe said they have notified law enforcement around the area to be on the lookout for Spraberry. DPS and the U.S. Marshals are also involved in the search.

Bobbie Bredehoeft says she lives about a quarter mile from the jail and saw the sheriff’s office post about the escape. She believes around 10 p.m. Spraberry was outside her house.

“There was a noise that I had not heard, and my son heard it, so. It was locked and we have a security system. He didn’t come in because the door was locked. But I heard that door hit real hard, and I said ‘uh-huh, he’s out here close.’ And I’m not far from them,” Bredehoeft said.

An employee at a nearby Family Dollar says a man fitting Spraberry’s description was in the store about 9:30 a.m. She didn’t want to go on camera but said he bought some pretzels and paid with cash. The man was gone

Ransom says there have been multiple tips come in about potential sightings of Spraberry.

If you see him, do not approach, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 immediately.

