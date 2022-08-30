Temple ISD leader a finalist for Texas Superintendent of the Year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott on Tuesday was named a finalist for the Texas Superintendent of the Year by a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) committee.

Ott was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year last month. The region comprises 77 school districts in 12 Central Texas counties.

Ott, a native of Central Texas, has served as superintendent of Temple ISD since 2018 and as an educator for 24 years.

“Dr. Ott is an excellent representation of the leadership it takes to sustain a positive impact on students,” said Dr. Jerry Maze, the executive director of Education Service Center Region 12.

“Anyone who has ever received this award should know that it has very little to do with the superintendent and a lot to do with the place you serve, and for me, that’s Temple, Texas,” said Ott, “This place is just special, and I love everything about it. "

The superintendent serves on the boards of the Temple Economic Development Corporation, Temple Education Foundation, Central Texas Workforce, McLane Children’s Hospital, and as a Wildcat Mentor.

