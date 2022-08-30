Temple ISD leader a finalist for Texas Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Bobby Ott named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year
Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott on Tuesday was named a finalist for the Texas...
Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott on Tuesday was named a finalist for the Texas Superintendent of the Year by a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) committee.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott on Tuesday was named a finalist for the Texas Superintendent of the Year by a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) committee.

Ott was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year last month. The region comprises 77 school districts in 12 Central Texas counties.

Ott, a native of Central Texas, has served as superintendent of Temple ISD since 2018 and as an educator for 24 years.

“Dr. Ott is an excellent representation of the leadership it takes to sustain a positive impact on students,” said Dr. Jerry Maze, the executive director of Education Service Center Region 12.

“Anyone who has ever received this award should know that it has very little to do with the superintendent and a lot to do with the place you serve, and for me, that’s Temple, Texas,” said Ott, “This place is just special, and I love everything about it. "

The superintendent serves on the boards of the Temple Economic Development Corporation, Temple Education Foundation, Central Texas Workforce, McLane Children’s Hospital, and as a Wildcat Mentor.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
Police at the scene of the deadly shooting on I-35 in Fort Worth, Texas. *used with permission...
High-speed chase on I-35 in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth: report
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Kristy Delony, of Robinson, and her husband James welcomed Kinley on July 7, nearly 18 months...
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
File Graphic
Undocumented man in Texas helped wife, her boyfriend, smuggle firearms into Mexico
Monkeypox
State of Texas confirms first death involving patient with monkeypox