Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway

Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then...
Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed into the center median, spilling its load.(KOVR via CNN Newsource)
By KOVR staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – A big rig spill had a freeway in California covered in tomatoes.

Thousands of them were crushed when they spilled on I-80 and caused several collisions Monday.

Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed into the center median, spilling its load.

Tomatoes covered the roadway, causing a major road hazard.

One car got stuck in the spill, which led to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

California Highway Patrol said one person suffered major injuries, while two others were treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
Police at the scene of the deadly shooting on I-35 in Fort Worth, Texas. *used with permission...
High-speed chase on I-35 in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth: report
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Kristy Delony, of Robinson, and her husband James welcomed Kinley on July 7, nearly 18 months...
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely

Latest News

President Biden said the U.S. needs to “fund the police” for public safety.
Biden defends FBI, promotes ban on assault-style weapons
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Joe Nathan...
Alabama man’s execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan
Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war’s legacy