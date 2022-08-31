Big discounts coming this holiday shopping season

Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.
Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can expect to find more discounts this year than in previous holiday shopping seasons.

Executives at Best Buy, Ulta, Gap and other top chains have said they are expecting a shopping season packed with deals.

Walmart said Tuesday it was offering more “rollbacks,” temporary price reductions on items, than in previous years and a wider array of toys for less than $50 and $25.

In addition to toys, shoppers will likely find discounts on clothing, televisions, beauty products, sporting goods and other items.

Other companies are also ramping up promotions to offer incentives to inflation-strained shoppers who might otherwise be priced out of holiday gifts, but it is unclear whether holiday discounts will be compelling enough to spur inflation-conscious shoppers to buy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
Police at the scene of the deadly shooting on I-35 in Fort Worth, Texas. *used with permission...
High-speed chase on I-35 in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth: report
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile

Latest News

The FDA gave a green light to updated boosters aimed at the most dominant variants. (CNN,...
FDA authorizes updated COVID-19 boosters
Detroit police look over a homicide scene on Wyoming Avenue, near the corner of Seven Mile...
Man charged in random Detroit shootings that killed 3
Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson has been found safe five months after she was captured at a...
American nun found safe 5 months after her abduction in Africa
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone