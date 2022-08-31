Dodge Ram crashes into Tractor Trailer on I-35 near West

Crash involving a Dodge Ram and tractor trailer
Crash involving a Dodge Ram and tractor trailer(MGN)
By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a crash on IH-35 northbound near Wiggins Road, south of West around 6:00 a.m. this morning.

A Dodge Ram towing a recreation vehicle crashed into an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer that was blocking all northbound lanes of traffic.

It is believed the truck tractor lost control while driving in the rain and overturned.

The driver and passenger of the truck tractor semi-trailer were transported to Baylor Scott and White to be treated for a possible injury.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is active and ongoing.

All northbound traffic is being diverted at the Wiggins Road exit ramp (Exit 349) to the next entrance ramp.

Traffic is expected to be delayed for at least three hours.

DPS recommends slowing down during wet weather driving conditions can reduce the chances of your vehicle hydroplaning.

