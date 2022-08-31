A dream come true: Central Texas woman in hospice care meets her favorite weatherman

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman on hospice care who has been a faithful viewer of KWTX for more than 60 years had her dying wish granted to meet and shake the hand of longtime beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett and she said it was everything she dreamed of and more.

92-year-old Candelaria Monsolo, known to friends and family as Candie, is battling congestive heart failure and has been on hospice since July. She told her family and her caregiver from Bluebonnet Health Services she either wanted to meet former Price is Right host Bob Barker or KWTX weatherman Rusty Garrett before she passed away.

Bluebonnet reached out to KWTX with Candi’s wish and Rusty, without hesitation, agreed to make it happen.

Rusty stopped by Candi’s Hewitt home for a visit Sunday afternoon.

“Not only did I shake his hand, which was my dream, this was my dream come true,” Candie said. “I still believe that it wasn’t true. That I dreamed about it.”

Candie was born in Asa and grew up in Downsville. She married her husband Joe in 1955 and the couple moved to Chicago for his job.

They returned to Central Texas in 1959 and that’s when Candie began to watch KWTX.

She worked as a seamstress and then a supervisor at Woods Manufacturing Co. before retiring from Olan Mills Photography in 1993.

Rusty and Candie sat side-by-side in her living room surrounded by the woman’s family, including two of her adult daughters and her husband.

Candelaria and Rusty (Courtesy Photo)

She told Rusty how she once helped with his family portrait taken at Olan Mills when she worked there decades ago, but never got a chance to meet him.

She recalled being thrilled when word began to circulate that Olan Mills was handling the popular and handsome man’s family portrait.

“Rusty was a very good-looking young man, with a head full of red hair,” she said. “Everybody talked about it when he started doing the weather, how cute he was and that was the talk at Olan Mills where I worked. "

Candie told her daughters how she’d always wanted to meet Rusty and even considered stopping by a Toys for Tots drop-off location as he broadcasted live outside Wal-Mart annually, but she never made it.

“I never said it out loud to you girls, but I wanted to meet him,” she smiled. “As I became older, later in life, then I started talking about it. You girls knew and y’all said ‘mom the best way for you to shake his hand is for you to go on his campaign for Toys for Tots’ and I never did go. The times that he was here in Waco I couldn’t go. It was a dream come true for me, for real, in my own house.”

Candie talked to Rusty about the adventurous life she’d had full of travel, volunteering at St. Francis Catholic Church and raising a large and beautiful family.

She referenced her family members by name as she pointed them out in pictures hanging on her living room wall.

Candie has four grown children including Barbara Garcia, Cathy Quintero, Natalie Erchinger and Joey Monsolo.

She’s been blessed with eight grandchildren and two great-grandkids.

Rusty told Candie all about his life, and talked about his wife, Ann, as well as his adult son, Will, and his new grandbaby, Liam.

Rusty even proudly showed the longtime viewer pictures he’d taken recently of his first grandchild.

Rusty said the encounter was just as special for him as it was for Candie.

“I can’t say enough good about this sweet lady known to so many as Candie,” Rusty said. “Getting a chance to visit with, spend a little time with her was a real joy. She reminded me a lot of my grandmother and you know when you’re in hospice care that’s a difficult and challenging time of life, but she has such a spirit, and it was truly a joy to visit with her.”

Following their afternoon conversation, Candi gifted Rusty with a check for Toys for Tots.

She also gave the station a check for Fuzzy Friends Animal Rescue as she’s watched them for years featured on the KWTX Midday program.

