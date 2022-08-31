Elderly man killed in hit-and-run early Wednesday in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning hit-and-run that resulted in the death of an elderly man.

It happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the area of S. 1st Street and W. Avenue P.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying on the roadway with his head on the curb.

Paramedics performed immediate life-saving measures, but the man later died.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver of a white pickup struck the man.

The driver reportedly stopped briefly before driving off. Police did not provide a description of the driver or the pickup.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 , where callers can report anonymously.

