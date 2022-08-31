Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase

Cass County Judge Travis Ransom reports the inmate who escaped custody from the Cass County Jail Monday night has been apprehended in Caddo Parish, Louisiana.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CADDO PARRISH, LA (KLTV) - Cass County Judge Travis Ransom reports the inmate who escaped custody from the Cass County Jail Monday night has been apprehended in Caddo Parish, Louisiana and is in custody.

Charles Spraberry, 42, is a person of interest in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies were found in a burned camper trailer.

Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 p.m. Monday night. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free. According to law enforcement, he jumped a male jailer and made his way to the booking area at the front of the jail. He then forced a female jailer to open the door to the outside, and then he ran out of the jail when police arrived.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Spraberry was arrested following a chase on LA 169 south of Moringsport. The Facebook post states Spraberry and a woman who was in the car with him were arrested at 8:01 a.m. They will be booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says multiple tips were received about potential sightings of Spraberry.

