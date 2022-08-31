Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said.

The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road.

Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with a dump truck and the collision caused the Dodge pickup to roll onto its roof and catch fire.

Bystanders extinguished the blaze and a person pulled out of the Dodge pickup died. Officials did not clarify whether the person who died was the driver or a passenger.

The name of that individual will be released once family is notified.

Another person in the Dodge was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for treatment.

No further information was provided.

