Ford recalls pickups, cars to fix cloudy rear camera lens

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all...
The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver.

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system.

Ford says the anti-reflective lens on the cameras can degrade, causing a cloudy image. The company says it has more than 8,800 warranty reports in the U.S. due to the problem.

Dealers will replace the camera at no cost to owners. Ford will notify owners by letter starting Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
Police at the scene of the deadly shooting on I-35 in Fort Worth, Texas. *used with permission...
High-speed chase on I-35 in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth: report
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile

Latest News

Jackson, Mississippi, residents must travel to find clean water to bring home.
Jackson, Miss., residents travel to find clean water amid system problems
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
A team from the University of Lisbon began excavating the land, and earlier this month, the...
Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs
Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs