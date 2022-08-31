Infamous Ink owners still waiting for day in court after City of Waco cited them for defying pandemic orders

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Zac and Chonna Colbert, who defied state business closure orders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been waiting two years to defend themselves in court after the city of Waco cited them for reopening their Infamous Ink tattoo business.

However, their long-awaited day in court Wednesday was postponed because there were not enough civic-minded citizens who chose to show up for jury duty in Waco’s Municipal Court.

Of the 80 potential jurors summoned by the city, only 12 reported for duty Wednesday morning and two of those could not speak English.

Interim Municipal Judge Dan Francis postponed Chonna Colbert’s trial until Sept. 14. The city has elected to try the married couple separately on the 14 citations the city issued them after they reopened their business while Gov. Greg Abbott’s and the city’s emergency closure orders for certain types of businesses were still in effect.

Zac Colbert’s trial was set for Sept. 14, but it will be rescheduled since his wife’s trial is now set for that day.

The Colberts have said they want a jury to decide the case because they don’t think they did anything wrong by reopening the shop after closing it for seven weeks. They won’t settle with the city because they think that implies wrongdoing on their part.

The city issued the Colberts 14 citations, which carry potential fines of up to $1,000 a day.

They said they merely were trying to keep their business afloat and acting in the best interests of their family and employees.

Zac Colbert has said he thinks it was unfair that barbers, beauty shops and nail salons were allowed to reopen but his and other tattoo parlors were not, especially, since those kinds of businesses are treated similarly under the state Health and Safety Code.

He noted that the other businesses adjacent to his shop in a strip center in the 900 block of Lake Air Drive were allowed to reopen.

Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie and Sarah Raley and Kim Coogan, the assistant city attorneys handling the case, did not return phone messages Wednesday but issued a statement about the case through city spokeswoman Monica Sedelmeier.

“The owners of Infamous Ink were issued citations during the period of May 8, 2020, to May 16, 2020. Infamous Ink reopened in violation of Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-21 and City of Waco Resolution No. 2020-295. Both owners are contesting those citations in a jury trial,” the statement said.

Waco attorney Cody Cleveland, who represents the Colberts, said his clients are disappointed that the trial set for Wednesday was forced to be postponed. ”We showed up ready to go to trial, ready to face their accusers,” Cleveland said. “Unfortunately, not enough people showed up for jury duty and we had to postpone the trial.”

In pretrial motions, the city of Waco asked the judge to block Cleveland from trying to introduce body camera footage from two police officers who backed up the city code enforcement officer while he issued the Colberts citations. Francis denied the request during a pretrial hearing Monday.

“In the event the court permits testimony from Waco Police Officers, the State anticipates that the defendant will offer body camera footage of the officers at the scene verbalizing their personal, and political support for defendant’s violation of the resolution or elicit testimony regarding this matter,” the city’s motion states.

“Captured on body worn camera footage, Officer (Richard) Flores and Sergeant (Donald) Repp stated directly to the defendant that ‘we have nothing to do with this’ and that they do not want to be there, among other statements expressing similar sentiments, " according to the motion.

The city is also hoping to keep the jury from watching footage in which Flores asks Zac Colbert for a business card so he can contact him “for a consultation for a future tattoo.”

“If permitted, such evidence will confuse the jury about the validity of the citations being issued by Code Enforcement, and political opinions of the officers, especially because statements by police officers about the law carry a greater weight of importance to a jury than the same comments from a lay person,” the motion states. “The statements also encourage the jury to share the officers’ sympathy toward the defendant, in direct violation of jury’s role as factfinder.”

The city also cited a dozen or more other businesses for opening during state and city emergency closure orders or for selling products not allowed under the governor’s orders. Most paid fines, fees and court costs ranging from $876 to $976 to resolve those cases, according to city records.

