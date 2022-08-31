Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain.

“Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”

The recent rain is not nearly enough to pull Central Texas out of a drought, but with bits of green sprouting up, it is enough to give people hope.

“Everybody sees a little bit of hope in there now compared to the drought we’ve been in for so long,” said Blackshear.

As a result, local fertilizer companies have been extra busy this week ahead of another rare round of rainfall.

“The rain is way better than anything your sprinkler can do, and having it down there at least it can start working and get soaked in a lot better and be more available for your grass,” said Blackshear.

Many of the employees at Virkim were out making deliveries Tuesday as business has been up this week by between 30 and 40 percent, Blackshear says.

From municipalities and school districts, to golf courses and farmers...everyone has been trying to get fertilizer on the ground to make the most of the scarce moisture.

“Everybody wants to get it down before the rain, especially a lot of the places that don’t have irrigation, if you’re doing bigger properties, stuff like that, that need to get it down when this is your one chance,” said Blackshear.

For farmers, the situation is dire.

The lack of rain has been drying up tanks, causing cattle to get stuck in mud or troughs as they try to get water--and their food is also running out.

If farmers don’t get grass growing, they won’t have enough hay to cut to feed their animals through the winter.

“It’s been tough with a lot of the cattle people with the hay and not being able to get as many cut ins as they like, and especially the price of fertilizer,” said Blackshear.

Despite the drought and prices, Blackshear recommends people fertilize sooner rather than later.

“Your yard has been stressed-out this whole summer with how little of rain we’ve got and even with the watering restrictions and running your water at night,” said Blackshear. “With this rain, it should be perking back up, and definitely giving it some more nutrients now before it goes down for the Fall, because a lot of people will kind of just say ‘oh, I’ll wait ‘til next Spring,’ and then you’re going to be dealing with a way bigger issue then.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
Police at the scene of the deadly shooting on I-35 in Fort Worth, Texas. *used with permission...
High-speed chase on I-35 in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth: report
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Kristy Delony, of Robinson, and her husband James welcomed Kinley on July 7, nearly 18 months...
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely

Latest News

All yarn for the scarves is completely donated by community members, some even coming as far as...
Hook'd on Humanity makes scarves for homeless
Police in Lorena on Tuesday identified Teyquun Payne, 20, of Waco, as the man who ran away from...
U.S. Marshals capture wanted Waco man who ran away from police during traffic stop
File Photo: Apple Macbook
‘Snakebit’: District Attorney dismisses felony case against Waco man charged with selling fake electronic goods
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt continues for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County