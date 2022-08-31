So about those Labor Day outdoor plans...

We’ve been so far keeping rain chances lower for Labor Day weekend so far, but a stubborn weather pattern looks like it’ll remain locked into place keeping Central Texas a little bit soggy! If you have outdoor plans this weekend, especially on Saturday, you may want to start thinking about some alternate plans since rain chances have climbed to at least 50% all weekend long. While every single day through the middle of next week features at least a 40% chance of rain, there will be some dry time here and the rain chances may back off just long enough to give us a mostly dry Labor Day. Today should also be a relatively dry day, at least compared to yesterday. Expect widespread clouds, mist, drizzle, and humidity to hang around for most of the morning. We’ll start out in the low-to-mid 70s and warm into the 80s and low 90s. The warmest temperatures today will be east of I-35 where rain chances are near 30%, but the highest chances, near and especially west of I-35, should keep temperatures a bit cooler. Rain is possible at any time but is more likely midday and into the afternoon.

The elevated rain chances are around because of a big ridge of high pressure that is building across the Pacific Northwest. The ridge will likely challenge some all-time heat records but it’ll also help to keep an upper-level low stuck across Texas. The low moves away today but moves back in tomorrow bringing us another 60% chance of rain with some locally heavy downpours likely. Thursday’s favored rain chances come midday and into the afternoon (which will also be the favored rain chances for every single day) as widely scattered storms again pop-up. Each and every single day through at least Sunday will feature widely scattered to numerous showers and storms. Through the weekend, another 1″ to 2″ of rain could fall and we could see another inch of rain next work week too before this upper-low starts to depart late next week. Flooding will become a bit more likely as we move deeper into the weekend and next week so make sure you avoid standing water on any roadways. Remember, turn around, don’t drown!

