Soggy, at times, through Labor Day weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
High pressure was the main thing that kept us so hot and so dry for a majority of the summer. Now, a ridge of high pressure will help to keep a rain-marker stuck across Texas. This means that our rain chances have gone up as we finish off the work week and head into the holiday weekend. There’s definitely a lot of moisture in the air, you can feel it, and with the upper level low not leaving that’s what’s giving us our, soggy at times, weather for the next few days.

A few showers and storms are possible tonight until about 10pm as lows dip into the low to mid 70s. Highs tomorrow will be cooler than normal, in the upper 80s and low 90s, thanks to the extra clouds and rain. If you see rain most of the day, you’ll likely be one of the spots that says in the 80s. A few spots of sun here and there will give us areas in the low 90s. The chance for rain increases by the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. It will be scattered, so some will see more than others, but with how tropical the airmass is, we could see some locally heavy rain at times.

There could still be scattered rain for Friday and Saturday, but we aren’t expecting to see as much as Thursday. Rain chances could tick upwards by Sunday, depending on how the weather pattern shakes out. Labor Day Monday keep the umbrella handy, just in case, because there’s still some scattered rain possible. Through the weekend, another 1″ to 2″ of rain could fall and we could see another inch of rain next work week too before this upper-low starts to depart late next week. We will take it because we need it, but the concern turns to the threat of isolated flooding at times over the next few days. Stay alert as you are out and about!

