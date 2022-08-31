Teacher’s aide in North Texas charged with sexual assault of a child

Bryan Garcia
Bryan Garcia(ARREST PHOTO OBTAINED BY CBS DFW)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MESQUITE, Texas (KWTX) - Bryan Garcia, 22, of Garland, Texas, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child after police learned Garcia, a teacher’s aide at Mesquite ISD, was allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with students

On August 29, 2022 the Mesquite Police Department received information about a possible relationship between Garcia and a student at North Mesquite High School.

School officials met with Garcia to discuss the allegations and then notified the Mesquite Police Department.

Police said the investigation revealed Garcia had been communicating with several students through phone apps, and the offenses occurred during the Spring semester of 2022.

Garcia was arrested on August 30, 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation, and if anyone has information regarding any other offenses involving Garcia please contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Smith at 972-216-6249.

