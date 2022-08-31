U.S. Marshals capture wanted Waco man who ran away from police during traffic stop

By KWTX Staff
Aug. 30, 2022
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Lorena on Tuesday identified Teyquun Payne, 20, of Waco, as the man who ran away from officers during a traffic stop on August 20, 2022.

Police said in a Facebook post that the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Payne Monday in Waco.

Warrants for Payne charge unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

Payne was also wanted out of Coryell County, where Copperas Cove Police charged him with aggravated robbery.

Payne is being held in the McLennan County Jail under $111,500 bond.

