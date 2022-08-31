VIDEO: Man who fell off scooter gets struck, dragged by hit-and-run driver

Authorities are now searching for the driver of a white van involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a man hospitalized. (SOURCE: KCAL,KCBS)
By Joy Benedict
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – California authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly ran over a scooter rider and dragged him for 25 feet before driving away from the area on Saturday.

In the video, Luis Lopez, seen lying on the ground, is run over by a van and dragged down the road.

His wife, Fatima Garcia, said she was afraid she had lost him.

“The driver had a good gap of distance to see him. Why did he still run over him?” she questioned.

Police said Lopez was riding a friend’s electric scooter when he cut the corner, turned left and swerved to avoid hitting a car.

Detective Juan Campos with the L.A. Police Department said it appeared Lopez lost his balance and fell off the scooter.

“He hit his head and knocked himself out,” he said.

Before anyone could help him, a white van pulled up and ran Lopez over, not even bothering to break before it happened.

“He looks like he stops briefly, as you see the brakes get illuminated, and should have noticed he ran over somebody,” Campos said.

Fortunately, Lopez survived. He has numerous injuries, however, and now the self-employed handyman is looking at a long recovery and an inability to work and provide for his family.

“He’s a father of a 7-year-old, a hard worker, as well as a really good husband,” Garcia said.

The family is pleading for help from the community to identify the driver of the van.

“If he would have helped him, it would have been something different, but he just left him there like nothing,” Garcia said.

Detectives have said they have no reason to believe the driver of the white van was speeding. They said the driver may not have even committed a crime when they struck Lopez. That changed when they chose to drive away from the scene.

“Thank God he’s alive because the way he dragged him is really rough to watch in the video,” Garcia said.

Lopez’s family said finding the driver and getting justice will help ease their pain.

“It’s going to be a slow recovery, but thank God he’ll recover from it,” Garcia said.

Copyright 2022 KCAL,KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
Police at the scene of the deadly shooting on I-35 in Fort Worth, Texas. *used with permission...
High-speed chase on I-35 in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth: report
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile

Latest News

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen in Washington, on May 4,...
IRS revokes tax-exempt status of North Carolina NAACP
K-9 Perro with the Lithonia Police Department had to be euthanized after he was found suffering...
K-9 who escaped backyard found shot; had to be euthanized
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
People watch as the USS Texas is moved from the dock Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in La Porte,...
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs