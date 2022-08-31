Waco man charged in sexual assault of child relative accepts plea deal mid-trial, gets deferred probation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The trial of a former Waco man who sexually abused a young family member in 2008 ended abruptly Wednesday when he accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Samuel Turrubiartes, 31, had been on trial since Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge in an alleged incident involving a 12-year-old relative in March 2008.

Turrubiartes was indicted for the alleged offense in October 2013. However, his trial was delayed because Turrubiartes has been found incompetent to stand trial at least twice, has spent time in at least two state mental facilities and reportedly absconded to Mexico for more than three years, according to court documents.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Luke McCowan, Turrubiartes and his attorney, Fernando Villarreal, reached a plea agreement before the prosecution rested its case Wednesday that called for Turrubiartes, who pleaded no contest, to be placed on felony deferred probation for 10 years.

“Based on many considerations, we were able to reach a plea agreement with the defense in the middle of trial that ensured the defendant would be held accountable and allowed the victim to finally obtain closure from a case that had been pending for almost a decade,” Avants said.

Judge Susan Kelly also issued a protective order prohibiting Turrubiartes from having contact with the victim in the case and admonished him that he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The parties reached the plea bargain after it became clear during trial testimony that most of the witnesses, including the victim in the case, who is now 26, could give no definitive dates about when the offenses occurred and how old she and Turrubiartes were at the time.

Their ages are relevant because the charge alleges he sexually assaulted a child younger than 14. Also, it was unclear whether Turrubiartes was 16, a juvenile, or 17, an adult, when the alleged incident in Waco occurred.

Turrubiartes was a juvenile when the girl first told authorities that he sexually assaulted her at a relative’s home in Cleburne in 2007. She also said he sexually assaulted her at a different relative’s home in Waco. The indictment alleges that offense occurred “on or about” March 15, 2008.

“The plea agreement was a last-minute decision,” Villarreal said. “I think the results are what they are. I think it was a good outcome under the circumstances. With a jury, you don’t know what the final outcome is going to be.”

Villarreal said he raised the issue of the uncertain time scenarios and their respective ages “from the beginning years ago.”

Turrubiartes has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was found incompetent to stand trial by Waco psychiatrist Stephen L. Mark in April 2016. The following year, in November 2017, Waco psychologist Lee Carter also determined that Turrubiartes’ mental state rendered him incompetent to stand trial. He was hospitalized at state mental facilities in Rusk and Vernon, where he was determined to have regained his competency to stand trial.

Records filed in the case allege Turrubiartes fled Waco and went to Mexico “to avoid arrest and prosecution” from November 2011 to March 2015.

