10 Things to Do Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 3-4
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!
- Westfest Lineup
- Central Texas State Fair in Belton
- PBR Challenger Series in Belton
- Live Music
- Home Openers for Baylor, UMHB & Texas A&M College Football!
- Used Book Sale in Temple
- Crafts & Drafts
- Touchdown in Downtown!
- Downtown Farmers Market
- Free rides on Labor Day
