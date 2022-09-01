10 Things to Do Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 3-4

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

  • Westfest Lineup

Westfest

  • Central Texas State Fair in Belton

Central Texas State Fair Belton, TX

  • PBR Challenger Series in Belton

PBR | Schedule

  • Live Music

Saturday Night LIVE Music Roundup

  • Home Openers for Baylor, UMHB & Texas A&M College Football!
  • Used Book Sale in Temple

2022 Labor Day Used Book Sale

  • Crafts & Drafts

Crafts & Drafts at FoxDog

  • Touchdown in Downtown!

Calendar • Killeen, TX • CivicEngage (killeentexas.gov)

  • Downtown Farmers Market

waco downtown farmers market

  • Free rides on Labor Day

Free Uber, Lyft, Cab Rides for Labor Day

