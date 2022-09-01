10 Things to Do Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 3-4

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Westfest Lineup

Central Texas State Fair in Belton

PBR Challenger Series in Belton

Live Music

Home Openers for Baylor, UMHB & Texas A&M College Football!

Used Book Sale in Temple

Crafts & Drafts

Touchdown in Downtown!

Downtown Farmers Market

Free rides on Labor Day

