Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl last seen in Indianapolis

An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings (left), who is believed to be...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings (left), who is believed to be with 32-year-old Monica Burdine (right).(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA/Gray News) - Indiana State Police (ISP) have issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning in Indianapolis.

Police say they are looking for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings, who was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky-blue pants, and black and white shoes.

Authorities say she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police believe she is with 32-year-old Monica Burdine, who is believed to be driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate 233BXA.

Burdine was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

