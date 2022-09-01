Coryell County temporarily suspends burn ban

The suspension will go into effect at 7 a.m. Sept. 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5.
Burn ban issued
Burn ban issued(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County burn ban has been suspended by a county judge due to the recent rain in the area.

The suspension will go into effect at 7 a.m. Sept. 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5.

Residents who are needing to outdoor burn are reminded to take precautions, according to the county office.

Anyone conducting an outdoor ban is asked to call the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office to report their location, their name and phone number.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested

Latest News

Marlin ISD closer to voting on new bond proposal
Pixabay
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
Democratic candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke (left) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott...
Abbott, O’Rourke agree to debate in the Rio Grande Valley
Westfest offering state's top amusement rides
Westfest offering new rides this year