Coryell County temporarily suspends burn ban

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County burn ban has been suspended by a county judge due to the recent rain in the area.

The suspension will go into effect at 7 a.m. Sept. 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5.

Residents who are needing to outdoor burn are reminded to take precautions, according to the county office.

Anyone conducting an outdoor ban is asked to call the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office to report their location, their name and phone number.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.