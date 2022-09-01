Country Singer Lee Brice to perform at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Country music performer Lee Brice will be the headliner for the Operation Pizza Taco “A Free All-American Concert” Friday evening.

The free concert will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Hood Stadium.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the Eli Young Band taking the stage first at 6 p.m.

Th event is open to all military identification card holders.

An autograph event will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. at the Clear Creek Main Exchange on Clear Creek Road

The free event is sponsored by the Exchange, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Fort Hood’s Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

