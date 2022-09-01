Country Singer Lee Brice to perform at Fort Hood

A Free All-American Concert will be held at Hood Stadium
A Free All-American Concert will be held at Hood Stadium(Fort Hood)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Country music performer Lee Brice will be the headliner for the Operation Pizza Taco “A Free All-American Concert” Friday evening.

The free concert will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Hood Stadium.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the Eli Young Band taking the stage first at 6 p.m.

Th event is open to all military identification card holders.

An autograph event will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. at the Clear Creek Main Exchange on Clear Creek Road

The free event is sponsored by the Exchange, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Fort Hood’s Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested

Latest News

Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault charges in plea...
Waco man sentenced in death of woman struck, killed by stray bullet
File Graphic
10 Things to Do Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 3-4
FastCast
Brady's Thursday Evening FastCast
Brandy Bottone fought a citation she received for driving in a HOV lane in court. At 34 weeks...
Texas woman who argues unborn child counts as passenger for HOV lanes issued a 2nd citation for same offense