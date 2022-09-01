Gatesville ISD students report suspicious vehicle in school parking lot, suspect arrested

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Gatesville Independent School District on Thursday said the driver of a suspicious vehicle who caused Gatesville High School to go into “secure mode” has been arrested.

During school, students walking to their practicum noticed a suspicious vehicle in the school parking lot blaring music with out-of-state plates and no parking ID.

The students reported the vehicle to the front office staff and provided a description of the vehicle.

“As a precaution, all of our campuses went into ‘secure mode,’ which means even the front door to the campus is locked so that visitors cannot even get into the front office. It also means that students remain in their classrooms and no students are allowed to be outside (i.e. on playgrounds, etc.),” the district explained.

School resource officers, Gatesville Police Department, and Sheriff’s deputies spotted the suspicious vehicle driving near the Boys and Girls Club.

Gatesville ISD said the “suspect was in custody,” but did not explain why that person was detained.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.