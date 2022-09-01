Grand jury indicts Waco man linked by DNA to 31-year-old murder case

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 65-year-old Waco man police say was linked by DNA to a 31-year-old murder case was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Harold Gene Givens in the September 1991 beating death of 28-year-old Rita Davis, whose body was found in a vacant lot at North Seventh Street and McKinney Avenue.

The indictment alleges Givens struck Davis repeatedly in the face with his hands. She was found with her pants and underwear pulled down and pathologists found evidence of semen during a sexual assault exam, according to arrest records.

An arrest affidavit says Givens confessed to beating Davis to death after he was confronted with the DNA match. Givens told investigators he punched her repeatedly with his fists because she asked him for more crack cocaine.

Witnesses told investigators that Givens and Davis frequently dated, so detectives obtained blood samples and a saliva swab from Givens in 1991.

Because of the status of DNA technology at the time, a link between the two was not made.

Waco police retested the samples in 2006, and with advancements in DNA technology, a match, but not a definitive match, was made, according to police reports.

Earlier this year, another detective talked to Givens again, and he confessed to the crime, according to an arrest affidavit.

Givens remains jailed under $25,000 bond.

