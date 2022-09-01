GRAPHIC: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film releases first trailer

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The new trailer for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' is out now. (Source: Jagged Edge Productions)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A beloved children’s tale is being reimagined into a disturbing horror film.

WARNING: The trailer contains graphic film footage and is not for kids.

The new trailer for “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” is out now.

A demonic-looking Pooh and Piglet have turned against their childhood friend Christopher Robin after apparently being abandoned by him when he went off to college.

According to director Rhys Waterfield, Christopher Robin’s absence made Pooh and Piglet’s lives quite difficult, and they’ve essentially become feral.

Waterfield told Variety the response to the trailer has been” absolutely crazy.”

The film was shot in 10 days in England.

Waterfield said they’re expediting the edit to get it through post-production as fast as possible. A release date has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master
Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault charges in plea...
Waco man sentenced in death of woman struck, killed by stray bullet
An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him...
Ex-NYPD officer gets 10 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, walks...
UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting