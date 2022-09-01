‘I’m not healing’: After fiery crash, family demands dashcam video from McLennan County sheriff

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A month later, Dawn Johnson wants answers on what led to her son’s death after a high speed chase.

She was told that her son, Kelvin Hubert, lost control of his car in the median of IH-35. His car flipped, ending in a fiery crash after a high-speed chase from a deputy. It all started after he tried to drive the wrong way on South 17th Street, a one-way street.

Johnson said officers did not tell her about her son’s death until Monday, two days after the crash on Saturday, July 30.

“Sunday morning I started calling every shift 7, 3 and 11,” Johnson said. “I called Hillcrest, Providence. I called everywhere looking for him because his phone kept going straight to voicemail.”

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara explained two deputies were sent to Johnson’s home on Sunday, but she was not there to receive the message. He said the deputies left their business cards at the door and Johnson did not answer the deal. They then received a call on Monday.

Hubert started to drive the wrong way on another street and a high-speed chase followed, eventually ending in the crash.

KWTX News 10 obtained dashcam video captured from a Bruceville-Eddy police car the night of the crash. Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Michael Dorsey later confirmed it is in fact from the night of July 30.

In the video you can see the Bruceville-Eddy officer arrive after the crash, but only after Hubert’s car was already up in flames.

For Hubert’s family, they want the dashcam video of the pursuing deputy and they’ve sent multiple requests to the Sheriff’s office asking for it.

“I’m not healing,” Johnson said. “I don’t have any answers. [Sheriff McNamara] won’t give me any answers.”

Sheriff McNamara did show KWTX News 10 the deputy’s dashcam video, even though the family has not yet seen it. News 10 could not record it because the case is still an active investigation.

In the video, you can see the deputy eventually losing sight of Hubert during the chase. By the time the car catches on fire, the deputy is still several hundred yards away from him.

“Our deputy that had to go through this, he was doing his job, he was doing a good job and exactly what he was supposed to do,” McNamara said.

The Hubert family has still not yet seen the dashcam footage from the sheriff’s office. Sheriff McNamara said the Texas Department of Public Safety is still concluding the investigation. After it’s over he says he’d be happy to show Johnson and her family the video at his office.

