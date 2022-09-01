Labor Day weekend rain chances are coming into better focus

High pressure is parked across the western third of the continental United States and thankfully not overhead. The ridge of high pressure is bringing states west of the Rockies some exceptional Labor Day weekend heat with highs over 100° expected across much of Nevada and California. For Central Texas’ weather, the ridge of high pressure is keeping an upper-level trough parked overhead keeping rain chances around for the entirety of Labor Day weekend. Each day’s rain chances determine what will happen the next day. The latter part of Labor Day weekend is starting to trend drier, but it largely depends on where the rain sets up Friday and Saturday. Rain chances today are near 40% today with the lowest odds coming west of I-35 and the highest odds near I-45, but everyone has the chance! Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with that scattered late-day rain popping up yet again. Rain coverage won’t be very widespread, but heavy downpours are possible within any afternoon storms so minor flooding could be possible. Most of the rain should be over early in the evening, but we’ll have another overnight chance for some rain, mainly west of I-35.

Tomorrow’s rain chances climb to 50% since today is expected to be a relatively dry day. An upper-level trough should kick up widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with some stray sprinkles or a stray shower possible in the morning too. Friday’s best rain chances may come in North Texas which, if that happens, could lead to a good Saturday rain chance as that system works southward. Highs Friday will be a bit cooler in the upper 80s with heat index values still reaching the mid-to-upper 90s.

Saturday is the make-or-break point for our Labor Day weekend forecast. We’re thinking that widely scattered-to-numerous showers and storms will roll through the area during the day and potentially push south of our area late in the afternoon and into the evening. Should this happen, we’ll expect the rain chances to come down a bit Sunday and Monday since the focus for rainfall should be closer to the coast. With this type of a forecast on Saturday, we may struggle to get some outdoor plans in. However, late-afternoon and early-evening activities may be rain-free should we see more late-morning and midday rain. If we stay rain-free for the first part of the day then afternoon storm chances will go up and rain chances through Labor Day could go up too.

Hopefully I’ve been able to convey to you that the deeper into the forecast we get, the harder it’ll be to forecast the rain. If we have a relatively dry Sunday and Monday with lower rain chances for us and higher chances closer to the coast, we may see a few days early next week with mostly dry conditions and with highs rebounding to near 90°. Should storms linger across our area late into the weekend, we could see more widely scattered rain every day next week. Regardless of whether or not rain arrives early next week, another storm system may blow in from the north late in the week and could bump those rain chances up again.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.