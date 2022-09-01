Marlin ISD closer to voting on new bond proposal

By Madison Herber
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - After a decade of ‘F’ ratings for Marlin ISD, they recently got their first ‘B’ from the Texas Education Agency. Because of this, they are hoping to pass a new bond to ensure that their success continues.

The public meeting to discuss the bond was pumped with excitement, the band and spirit squad kicking off the night with performances to pump up the crowd.

It’s a community backed bond that for years felt like an impossible goal to reach.

“The idea for the bond actually came from the community, community members approached myself and the district and said, ‘I think we need to get this done,’” says Marlin ISD superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson.

The $32 million bond is broken down into two propositions and includes increasing school safety and giving a long overdue facelift to some of their facilities. Proposition A includes new construction on Marlin High School, as well as their football field. Proposition B will focus on securing the schools across the district to further prevent tragedy. But to do that, they have to pay for it.

The bond will be paid for over the course of 25 years and will be paid for through a tax increase. This will make the interest and principle payments cost .47 cents.

A former student of Marlin High school is now a mother to four bulldogs of her own. She says this is what their students deserve.

“I think all of the proposed elements are going to be beneficial for the future here... The biggest thing we’ve said this year is ‘why not us?’, we see all of these wonderful facilities that we visit so why can’t we have that here?,” says Cherrelle Judi.

Dr. Henson says this bond is being called ‘The Future of Marlin’ because it will help them continue turning children’s potential into performance.

