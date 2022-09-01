Migrants smuggled in dump trailer found in Laredo

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A group of migrants were found being smuggled inside a dump trailer in Laredo Tuesday.

Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo West and Laredo North station were working their assigned duties Aug. 30 when they noticed some suspicious activity near a ranch, west of I-35.

A pickup truck was seen pulling a trailer which appeared to be circumventing the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 83 which agents encountered the truck as it exited the ranch onto State Highway 44.

Agents proceeded to speak to the driver of the truck, when they noticed people hidden inside the trailer.

A total of 61 undocumented individuals from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico were all crammed in the back of the trailer.

They were all taken into custody and processed accordingly.

This case was turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

