PHOTOS: NICU caring 7 sets of twins at once, a new record for the hospital

Caption
By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Staff members at the NICU for a hospital in Colorado have had their hands full due to a record-breaking number of twins being cared for at the same time.

The Children’s Hospital Colorado, located in Colorado Springs, said they have seven sets of twins currently in their care.

A hospital spokesperson said the doctors and nurses at the hospital have “been seeing double recently!” The hospital says it has never cared for this many sets of twins before.

The hospital shared photos with KKTV showing some of the babies and a few parents.

“You might say we’re #twinning,” Leila Roche, the senior communications specialist for the hospital, wrote.

The news was shared with the public on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the...
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile

Latest News

Democrat Mary Peltola smiles at supporters after delivering remarks at a fundraiser on Aug. 12,...
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.
Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger
FILE - The 40-year-old Williams has hinted the U.S. Open will be her final tournament. The...
Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe