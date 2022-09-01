Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.

Bahama Buck’s at 5201 Bosque Blvd in Waco got a 69 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the bananas were open with fruit flies on them, and there were dead bugs on the floor inside the freezer.

There was moisture inside the open toppings’ bottles.

The sour sand was discolored.

All that had to be thrown out.

The sanitizer spray was stored next to the ice shaving station with had pink and black slime on it.

There was also encrusted food and debris inside the reach-in coolers among other issues.

Fortunately, the business as of August 30th is under new management.

--

Wok on Fire at 1708 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the business needed to label all bulk of the containers and it must have pest control eliminate roaches.

Some carrots were not cool enough.

And the dishwashing machine needed be repaired or replaced so it can sanitize the dishes properly.

--

Panera Bread at 1723 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got a 97 on a recent inspection.

Nothing too bad here except.

According to the food safety worker, the business needed to eliminate the fruit flies.

That’s about it.

--

And this week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Hawaii Poke at 902 West Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.

Say ALOHA to what this business calls the de-constructed sushi rolls.

If nothing else, these bowls are colorful, so pleasing to the eye, and customers say it’s yummy to the taste.

And according to its menu, it’s all on you.

You decide what goes in your bowl.

Like they say, “The customer is always right.”

