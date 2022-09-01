Scattered rain chances continue

We are stuck in a very stagnate weather pattern, but fortunately this pattern is keeping scattered rain chances and cooler than normal temperatures in the forecast for the next week to ten days. Spotty showers will continue this evening across parts of Central Texas, but as we head deeper into tonight the rain chances will gradually drop off. Another round of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday. Rain chances are around 50% for most of us, so some area football games may have to deal with periods of rain.

The Labor Day Weekend won’t be a total washout, but each day throughout the weekend will likely bring scattered showers across parts of Central Texas. High temperatures over the weekend will make it into the mid-to-upper 80s. Rain chances will start to drop down some by Labor Day and into the middle part of next week.

There is some uncertainty in the extended portion of the forecast, but there are some signs that another round of better rain chances could roll back in towards the end of next week.

